How to complete the Off to the Races quest in Lost Ark

Upon reaching level 50, Lost Ark players will be presented with an opportunity by the Arkesia Grand Prix Manager of Luterra Castle, located to the left of the castle’s gates. The manager is hosting Naruni races in Arkesia’s major cities, and she selects the player to compete.

How to participate: At the starting line

Races are being hosted at the seven major capital cities of the continents of Arkesia.

Luterra Castle, East Luterra

Stern, Arthetine

Rothun, Rohendel

Kalaja, Feiton

Vern Castle, North Vern

Great Castle, Yorn

Nia Village, Punika

While the quest is being tracked, the in-game minimap will identify a meeting spot for potential racers to gather in each city, as represented by a pink circle. Rather than needing to travel to a particular city and still arrive on time to race, players can show up to the race from any of the seven cities listed, so long as they are available by the time the race event becomes active.

The Naruni races are scheduled throughout the day to occur at the top of every even hour — for example, one at 10 AM, then another at noon, and so on — meaning that there is a two-hour delay between races for players who miss out.

It is also worth noting that the even-hour mechanic does not account for daylight savings time, so until the period ends in November, or Lost Ark developer Smilegate readjusts the in-game calendar events to local time, players should expect to race on odd hours instead for the time being.

Quest submission and rewards

Once the player has completed a race, they will automatically complete the Off to the Races quest and gain its rewards.

Aside from slight experience rewards to the player’s character and their roster, racing serves as an additional source of Arkesia Event Coins. Players who don’t feel well-equipped or confident enough to tackle Chaos Dungeons or Guardian Raids can earn a few Event Coins by participating in a light-hearted Naruni race. As Off to the Races is designed to introduce Naruni racing as a daily activity, players can expect to come back to racing in order to reap these rewards multiple times.

The Grand Prix Manager also hosts a store where players can exchange their hard-earned Event Coins for various high-tier rewards. While offering different types of honing shard pouches and gear-engraving recipes that players can use to progress their account, the manager also sells a one-of-a-kind Naruni-styled hat unique to the player’s subclass.