How to complete the On the Wink of Destruction side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

A cyclops has gotten himself stuck in a wall in the ruins. Fortunately, he has had quite some time to think while being trapped and knows how you can save him. Despite him being an enemy, help him out. Here is how you complete the On the Wink of Destruction side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can get this quest from the cyclops near the labyrinth after completing the Ditcher quest in the area. Go to the labyrinth and find the wall with the eye sticking out of it. Talk to the cyclops named Sully to begin the quest.

Water pressure

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to the cyclops, turn to the right and turn off the first outflow channel. After this, more cyclopses will appear and bully Sully. Fight the cyclopses. After the fight, go to the left side of the door and pull the other switch. Go back to Sully and pull on his eye to free him from the stone. You will discover that Sully’s body has gone missing.

Body searching

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go into the ruins and follow the path until you reach the larger room. Here, you will find Sully’s body on a wooden platform. After Sully’s eye reunites with his body, climb to the top of the chamber and pull the lever to flood it. With Sully now free once more, follow him deeper into the ruins. Go to the far side of the next chamber and pull the lever to drain the water. Drop down to the floor and defeat the enemies that appear.

After the fight, go through the door to the far end of the chamber to pick up the coronet. After you pick up the coronet, run back through the ruins to the previous chamber and climb up to Sully. Hurry though because the ruins will start to flood. Follow Sully out of the ruins. More cyclopses will appear once you get outside. Defeat them and give the coronet to Sully. This will end the quest.