There are multiple side missions and puzzles for you to complete throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find them on the many planets you unlock, gaining access to Kyber Bricks and characters. The Planter Pattern Problem is one of these puzzles. This guide will cover how to complete the Planter Pattern Problem in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Planter Pattern Problem in Theed on Naboo, which you can unlock as you progress through Episode I: The Phantom Menace. It will be to the northwest of the Theed Hanger, and you’ll find a Kyber Brick stuck inside an enclosed container at the location. You’ll need to solve the puzzle to unlock the Kyber Brick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to use a Jedi or Sith character. When you arrive at the location, there will be several planters on the ground, and you’ll need to place them in the correct location on the buildings. There are three sets of planters you need to set up. The planters closest to the south will need to have red circles, green x’s, yellow squares, and blue triangles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second building, to the southwest, will be different. It needs to follow the order of yellow, blue, red, and green. From top to bottom, the first column needs to be red, blue yellow, the second column is green, red, blue, the third column is yellow, green, red, and the fourth column must be blue, yellow, and green.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final building, to the north, is the most difficult. The first and third columns match, whereas the second and fourth ones match. For the first column, it will be red, blue, red, the second column is green, yellow, and green. The third column is the opposite of the first one, and it’s blue, red, and blue, whereas the fourth column is the opposite of the second one, being yellow, green, and yellow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the final building, you’ll unlock the Kyber Brick at the center and complete the puzzle.