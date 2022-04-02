How to complete the Pocket Sandstorm side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Blatherskite has the perfect move for avoiding confrontation. He throws sand in peoples’ faces and runs away. Not the most graceful move out there, but effective nonetheless. He is looking to perfect this move by throwing an entire sandstorm in someone’s face. To do that, he will need a pretty big bag. Luckily, there is supposedly one nearby. Find it for him. Here is how you complete the Pocket Sandstorm side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This quest is unable to be obtained until you complete the Karnok’s Wall portion of the game. During this time, you will be doing the Son of a Witch quest. Once that quest is complete, you will have access to the final portion of the Overworld. Go to the left outside of Karnok’s Wall to the back of the desert area. You will find Blatherskite near the back wall of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blatherskite will ask you to obtain a massive bag. Luckily for you and him, the nearby ruins are said to have what he is looking for. Go to the other side of Sunfang Oasis in the Overworld to find a dungeon. The dungeon you are going into has two levels to it. You will be fighting undead in both levels of the dungeon so make sure to have something that deals ice damage. At the end of the second level, you will obtain the Bag of Containing. Return the bag to Blatherskite and he will fill it with sand before preparing to pick a fight with someone. This will end the quest.