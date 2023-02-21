The Primal Rumblings event in Pokémon Go will be happening right before the major Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn global event happens, and the Primal forms for Groudon and Kyogre are available for a limited time. There is a Collection Challenge happening during the Primal Rumblings event, giving you a small amount of time to catch specific Pokémon, and earn the rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon to catch and evolve for the Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

There are only three Pokémon you need to catch to complete this challenge: Treecko, Mudkip, and Torchic, the three starter Pokémon from the Hoenn region. These Pokémon have an increased spawn during the Primal Rumblings event, so it shouldn’t be too challenging to find all three of them at least once for this challenge. However, the real difficulty will be ensuring you can evolve these Pokémon in their secondary and final forms. You will need to have enough Candies for each Pokémon to make this happen, which means catching multiples of these Pokémon and evolving them at least twice.

Related: How to complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go

Here’s a full breakdown of what you must do to complete the Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge.

Catch a Mudkip

Catch a Treecko

Catch a Torchip

Evolve a Combusken into Blasiken

Evolve a Grovyle into a Sceptile

Evolve a Marshtomp into Swampert

All players have from February 22 to 24 to complete this challenge. Luckily, if you already have a Combusken, Grovyle, or a Marshtomp in your collection, you don’t need to evolve the starter forms. You only need to evolve these secondary forms to complete this challenge. Tracking down these Pokémon during the Primal Rumblings challenge may take time, but you can make it easier by placing lures on PokéSI