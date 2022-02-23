How to complete The Promontory side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Kalae is presumed dead after undertaking a dangerous trek to the Promontory. You might want to look into what happened, Kalae’s husband is looking for answers. The route is going to be dangerous. Here is how you complete The Promontory side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain this side quest after completing The Dying Lands main quest. When you return to Plainsong, you can talk to Bree in the upper levels. He will tell you what has happened and request your assistance. After receiving the quest, head to the northeast to start your search. The location you are looking for is near the edge of the map. You will know when you are in the right place because there will be a lot of machines that you will need to kill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the battle, head over and examine the footprints. Your objective will change and you will need to check to Promontory. Follow the pathway up to the left and follow the markers along the path. You will reach a cliff, climb it and continue along the path going through the cave. The path will end when you reach the stone table.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Examine the table and you will be prompted to take a look around. Focus markers will appear. Check each of them until you find the trail. Follow the trail to the broken branches and examine them. You will pick up a new trail. Follow it to a pair of bodies. Examine the bodies to get a cutscene. At the end of the cutscene, a pair of Stalkers will appear. Take them out and examine the bodies once again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Bree and a cutscene will play out. It turns out the person responsible for Kelae’s murder has run away. Find them by traveling south of Plainsong to Summerwind. You will find Kel in the center of the area. Talk to her and a cutscene will play.