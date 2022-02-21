How to complete the Property Retrieval contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Handa wants you to recover some items that were stolen from her. These items are important treasure maps that she needs to complete her armor. Obviously, you need that armor. Here is how you complete the Property Retrieval contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you retrieve the contract from Handa, you will need to travel west. If you happen to have the Ravager contract, you can get it done as well since it is nearby. Head to the camp marked on your map. It will be deserted when you arrive. Use your Focus to find the thieves’ tracks. Follow the tracks down to the water where you will need to fight off a Snapmaw.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Snapmaw is defeated, examine the dead body of the thief to find the treasure maps. Since you’re in the area, you may as well gather the treasure for Handa. Follow the path to the southeast until you come across some Relic Ruins. The treasure you seek is inside a house on the second floor. Climb the nearby tower and use your Shieldwing to gain access through the roof of the building. After you get the treasure, return to Handa for your reward.