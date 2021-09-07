How to complete the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Complete this Timed Research before the Psychic Spectacular is over.
The Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go gives you the chance to capture new Psychic-type Pokémon that you’ve been waiting to add to your collection or gives you the chance to earn more candies for your favorites. The event is also going to debut Inkay, a Dark and Psychic-type Pokémon that evolves into Malamar. Both are highly anticipated additions to Pokémon Go. Inkay will be appearing in Pokémon Go for a limited time during the Psychic Spectacular event from September 8 to 13 in your local time zone. There’s also a Timed Research you’ll be able to complete during the event. This guide details all tasks and rewards for the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go.
All Psychic Spectacular Timed Research tasks and rewards
There are several tasks you need to complete during the Psychic Spectacular event for this Timed Research.
Task 1
- Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon – 500 XP
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Spin a PokéStop or a Gym dial – 500 Stardust
Rewards: 500 XP, 10 Razz Berries, and an Abra encounter
Task 2
- Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 20 Pokéon – 5 Pinap Berries
- Make 5 Great Throws – 1 Fast TM
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, and a Ralts encounter
Task 3
- Hatch an Egg – Bronzor encounter
- Evolve 2 Psychic-type Pokémon – Solosis encounter
- Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust
Rewards: 500 XP, 5 revives, and a Girafarig encounter
Task 4
- Send 5 gifts to friends – 1 Charge TM
- Use 15 berries to help catch Pokémon – Xatu encounter
- Battle in The Battle League 2 times – Meditite encounter
Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Incense, and a Starmie encounter
Step 5
- Battle in a raid – 5 Hyper Potions
- Make 5 nice curveball throws – A Baltoy encounter
- Use an incense – 1 Lure module
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and an Inkay encounter