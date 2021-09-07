How to complete the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go gives you the chance to capture new Psychic-type Pokémon that you’ve been waiting to add to your collection or gives you the chance to earn more candies for your favorites. The event is also going to debut Inkay, a Dark and Psychic-type Pokémon that evolves into Malamar. Both are highly anticipated additions to Pokémon Go. Inkay will be appearing in Pokémon Go for a limited time during the Psychic Spectacular event from September 8 to 13 in your local time zone. There’s also a Timed Research you’ll be able to complete during the event. This guide details all tasks and rewards for the Psychic Spectacular Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go.

All Psychic Spectacular Timed Research tasks and rewards

There are several tasks you need to complete during the Psychic Spectacular event for this Timed Research.

Task 1

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokémon – 500 XP

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Spin a PokéStop or a Gym dial – 500 Stardust

Rewards: 500 XP, 10 Razz Berries, and an Abra encounter

Task 2

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 20 Pokéon – 5 Pinap Berries

Make 5 Great Throws – 1 Fast TM

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, and a Ralts encounter

Task 3

Hatch an Egg – Bronzor encounter

Evolve 2 Psychic-type Pokémon – Solosis encounter

Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: 500 XP, 5 revives, and a Girafarig encounter

Task 4

Send 5 gifts to friends – 1 Charge TM

Use 15 berries to help catch Pokémon – Xatu encounter

Battle in The Battle League 2 times – Meditite encounter

Rewards: 500 XP, 1 Incense, and a Starmie encounter

Step 5

Battle in a raid – 5 Hyper Potions

Make 5 nice curveball throws – A Baltoy encounter

Use an incense – 1 Lure module

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and an Inkay encounter