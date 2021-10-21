How to complete the Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pumpkaboo is making its debut in Pokémon Go during the Halloween Mischief event. Niantic has released a Pumpkaboo Collection Challenge for Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals to celebrate their arrival. Pumpkaboo will appear in the wild at an increased rate, and it comes in unique sizes. You have to capture all four of these Pumpkaboo before the event ends on October 31.

These are all of the sizes of Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go.

Catch a small size Pumpkaboo

Catch an average size Pumpkaboo

Catch a large size Pumpkaboo

Catch a super size Pumpkaboo

All of these sizes will be available in the wild. Unfortunately, of the ones available, the small and average sizes will be the easiest to capture. The large and super size Pumpkaboo versions are considered ‘lucky’ spawns, which means they will be more challenging to track down. You can increase the chances of encountering these versions by using lures on PokéStops or placing incense on your avatar while walking around to attract Pokémon to your location.

There are stat differences between each of the sizes, and they visually look different. A Pumpkaboo labeled as the super size will be much bigger than the ones labeled as small, and you’ll be able to see that in-game, potentially making the ones you need to catch easier to spot.

After you obtain all four versions of Pumpkaboo before the end of the Halloween Mischief event, you’ll receive five rare candies.