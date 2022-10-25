How to complete The Quest for Courage in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Some side quests in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope take several steps to complete, and The Quest for Courage is one of them. As you near the end of the fourth planet, Terra Flora, a cute little Spark named Toxicomet will want to join your party, but it doesn’t feel brave enough to do so. Completing this side quest gives it that much-needed confidence boost.

How to start The Quest for Courage side quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

First thing’s first, you need to initiate the quest. As you climb Mt. Sprout, you’ll see the Spark and its pal, a Rabbid named the Alkementor, hanging right near your main goal, the Darkmess Tentacle. Once you beat the Darkmess Dam encounter there, you can actually start the quest. Start by speaking to Toxicomet and the Alkementor again.

How to reach the Alkementor’s lab

Screenshot by Gamepur

The way to the Alkementor’s lab is blocked, but now that the Darkmess is gone, we can open the path. Use Beepo’s soundwave on the nearby spiral rock to clear the purples vines, then head outside. As you follow the path around, you’ll come to another Darkmess combat encounter. This one pits you against a baker’s dozen of enemies that include those annoying Oozers and Depleters. This battle isn’t hard as long as you get out of the center platform quickly — you’re right in the middle of everyone’s crosshairs otherwise. Work your way around the perimeter with your party of choice to clear the Darkmess Puddle.

How to brew the Bravery Potion

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the puddle gone, you can reach the Alkementor’s lab. The final task of this quest is to brew the bravery potion, and doing so involves a puzzle. The goal here is to toss in the correctly colored ingredients with the right color flame, which you can change by rotating the dial on the right. Rotate through the wrong flame, and the cauldron fizzles out, forcing you to start your current step over. Here’s the full list of moves to make:

Step 1 Set the dial to the green lightning bolt. Add the green stone to the cauldron. Rotate the dial to the blue diamond. Add the blue stone.

Step 2 While the dial is still on the blue diamond, add the blue stone again. Rotate the dial to the pink moon. Add the pink stone.

Step 3 Set the dial to the orange square. Add the orange stone. Rotate the dial to the pink moon. Add the pink stone. Rotate the dial to the green lightning bolt. Add the green stone.

Step 4 While the dial is still on the green lightning bolt, add the green stone. Rotate the dial to the blue diamond. Add the blue stone. Rotate the dial to the orange square. Add the orange stone.



It’s a complicated puzzle, but after all those ingredients (and other challenges), the bravery potion will finally be brewed. With that, The Quest for Confidence is complete, and Toxicomet will be yours.