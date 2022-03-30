How to complete the Raiders of the Lost Shark side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Deep in the Wargtooth Shallows, you will find Joyful Roy. He has a quest for you that only a true pirate could accomplish. He wants you to recover the Pearls of Chumberlee. What you do with them, however, is up to you. Here is how you complete the Raiders of the Lost Shark side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Start off by obtaining the quest from Joyful Roy. This skeleton man can be found near the Dumpstat Trench fast travel point in Wargtooth Shallows. If you are coming from the entrance, follow the main path until it forks and follow it right. After that, stick to the left and you will find Joyful Roy near an ancient temple with a shark statue out front.

The wreck of the Carole Ann

Your first task will be to find the wreck of the Carole Ann. Follow the path to the left of Joyful Roy and fight alongside his crewmates as you search for the wreck. When you find the wreck, open the chest near the ledge to find the pearl. There are three more pearls to find after this. You can find them in the following areas:

Just below the first pearl in a chest on a wooden platform.

Follow the path up past the anchor until you find a broken piece of the ship. The third pearl inside the broken ship is a chest with the pearl inside.

From the third pearl, continue along the path into the ship. Go up to the upper deck and the pearl will be in a chest.

Make a choice

After collecting all of the pearls, return to Joyful Roy. When you do, you will need to make a decision whether you want to return the pearls to Chumberlee or give the pearls to Joyful Roy. No matter who you choose, the other NPC will attack you and you will need to defend yourself against them. Once the battle is over, talk to the NPC you sided with to complete the quest.