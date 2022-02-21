How to complete the Ravager Cannon contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Manda wants to build the greatest armor ever created. To achieve such a feat, she’s going to need some good parts. That’s where you come in. Unfortunately, Manda doesn’t want just any part. She wants the cannon from the back of a Ravager. Here is how you complete the Ravager Cannon contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

Follow the path to the marker west of Manda’s location. You will find two Ravagers ready to fight. You can complete this mission relatively quickly if you do it stealthily. Simply hide in a patch of tall grass and shoot the gun on the Ravager’s back with a powerful bow. Once the gun comes off, use smoke bombs to escape. When the Ravager is no longer looking for you, sneak back into the area and grab the gun.

If you want to take the loud approach, take on both Ravagers. Make sure to knock the gun off the back of them both and aim for the coils on their backs as well. This will deal significant damage to them. You can also pick up the guns and use them to deal damage. Don’t worry if the Ravager guns run out of ammo, you will still be able to deliver them to Handa. After the battle is over and you have a gun, drop it off in the nearby cart, then return to Handa for your reward.