The Relic quest in Destiny 2 is a part of The Witch Queen expansion. You’ll receive it shortly after completing your first mission and learning of Savathûn’s Hive Knights that use Ghosts, allowing them to return from the dead. The Relic will be how you unlock your first Glaive. In this guide, we cover how to complete The Relic in Destiny 2 and all of the steps you’ll need to follow.

How to complete The Relic

Your first step for The Relic will be to investigate The Relic in the Enclave on Mars. You can find it directly behind Ikora, and the entrance should lead into the mountain on Mars. When you arrive inside the complex, approach the console and interact with it. From there, you’ll jump into a cutscene.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After interacting with the object, you’ll need to go through the process of crafting and creating your first crafted weapon. There will be in-game notifications taking you through all of these steps, and you’ll want to follow them as you’ll be repeating the same process with other weapons in the future as you learn additional Patterns in Destiny 2.

Once you’ve completed your weapon creation, turn to the left and you’ll be able to interact with a part of the Relic table. This will be the final step for The Relic quest, and with it, you’ll unlock the next step in The Witch Queen expansion, and you’ll have to speak with Ikora to continue. You can find her back where you initially began this quest.