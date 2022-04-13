How to complete the Relic Ruins in The Long Coast in Horizon Forbidden West

Relic Ruins: The Long Coast is a location in Horizon Forbidden West north of Thornmarsh on the west side of the map. To complete Relic Ruins: The Long Coast, you need to explore the ruins, solve all the puzzles within, and retrieve the treasures hidden inside.

Inside the ruins, go to the eastern end of the north wall and you’ll be able to climb up onto a platform. From there, make your way acrobatically along the east wall, and drop off the yellow rails at the end. Ignite the Firegleam, then go through the hole you just made and turn around. Use your Pullcaster to pull the switch to the south, then quickly grapple up to the old light that appears above you and, just as quickly, tap Circle to leap to the platform opposite before the light goes back around the rail. It might take a few tries before you do it fast enough.

Grab the crate and pull it down through the hole in the platform. Now pull the crate all the way over to the southwest corner of the ruins, where there is an old elevator. You’ll need to use your pullcaster to pull it through the water and over a high-ish drop. Move the crate into the elevator, then exit the elevator and go up the stairs to the northeast. Take the energy cell from the old door at the top of the stairs, take it back down, and insert into the socket outside the elevator.

Hit the button inside the elevator, and ride it to the upper floor. Pull the crate out of the elevator, then release it and go south then west around the outside of the elevator. Climb up the corner of the building and Aloy will spot an Ornament. Go around to the northeast corner of the tower, then jump off to the east and activate your Shieldwing. Land at the second crate, then ignite the Firegleam up the slope to the west. Push the crate up the slope and through the hole left by the Firegleam, then push it off the edge of the upper floor.

Drop down, and call the elevator back down. Push the crate into the elevator, but don’t hit the button. Instead, go back out and up the stairs, and push the first crate through the elevator doorway, so that it lands on top of the elevator. You should now have one crate inside the elevator, and one on top. Go back down and inside the elevator, then push the button and use your pullcaster to pull the hatch off the ceiling. Jump up through the hatchway, then climb onto the crate and jump to the yellow handholds to the west. Climb up, then jump to the platform to get the Ornament and complete Relic Ruins: The Long Coast.