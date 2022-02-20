How to complete the Relic Ruins in the Restless Weald in Horizon Forbidden West

Deep within the ruins of the Restless Weald, you will discover a divine relic. First, however, you need to go through a series of puzzles to obtain the relic. Thanks to your cunning and intelligence, you shall persevere. Here is how you complete the Restless Weald Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find these ruins northwest of Plainsong on the map. You can easily get to the location just outside Plainsong. There is also a quest giver in Plainsong who will give you a quest to find the ruins. If you need help finding the location, check the map above for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive at the ruins, head into the center of the area. In a tucked-away area that is covered, you will find a note saying that the code you need is the year the building was built. Use the climbing area on the other side of the wall to get to the second floor where the locked door is. There is another note next to the locked door that says the code is on the outside of the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run around the building to find the code. One of the numbers has fallen but the code is 1923. Now that you have the code, it’s time to get the key. Go around the building and find the rail car. Push it along the tracks to where the switch track is. use the switch to make the cart go along the straight track. Push the cart up to the climbing area outside the building. Climb to the second floor and use the rope to walk around to the platform with the key.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back over to the locked door and use the key. Afterward, input code 1923 to gain entry. Use the zipline on the other side of the door. When you land, you will see some Firegleam on the wall. Use the Igniter to blow it up. You will see that the train tracks lead inside the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back outside and lead the train cart back to the switch track. Use the switch to switch the track back to the curved part. Push the train cart into the building. Lastly, climb up on the train cart to gain access to the second floor where the relic is.