The Relic Ruins are an excellent adventure for you to investigate in Horizon Forbidden West, but it’s a puzzle-filled area that may have you scratching your head more than you’d like to admit. When you reach The Stillsands region of the game, you’ll find another Relic Ruins area over here that you’ll need to dive through. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Relic Ruins in The Stillsands in Horizon Forbidden West.

To start this Relic Ruins, head to the second floor of the building on the outside and enter it from the northwest area. You’ll find a grapple point you can jump down and make it to the ground floor inside the Ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, feel free to wander around and collect all of the smaller caches and containers that have various supplies in them. Once you’re done, return to the location of where you initially began and turn around to find a Firegleam spot, the red crystals. Use your staff to ignite it, and enter the next area, which should be underneath where you first entered.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the wall blown down, you’ll want to make your way up to the second floor. Unfortunately, you’ll need something to stand on. Return to the main room, and look for broken stairs close to the center of the room, and you should find a crate leaning off the side. Grab it using your Pullcaster, and drag it over to the side room to reach the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find a valve on this second floor. Turn it, and you’ll bring water into the room and begin to flood it. The next step is to use the crate you used to reach the second floor and bring it in front of the drain to prevent any water from escaping, further flooding the building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the room has completely flooded, you want to swim over to the east side of the building, where there is a staircase. Make your way up the stairs, and you will find a Key Module on the ground. You’ll need these to open up the door northwest of the building, which you can now access with the Key Module.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside the locked door will be a crate. You will need to use this crate to drop outside the ledge into the water. Your next goal is to drag it across the other side of the room to reach the third floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After pushing the crate into the water, swim over to where you initially pulled down the first crate, between the escalators, and drag it over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one will be between the pillars of the southwest part of the room, repeating the process.

Once the crate here is, go to the south part of the room and drag the box over to you to the final area.

With the crate on the south side of the room, you can now climb it to reach the climbing points above the water and make your way to the third floor. The relic will be at the top of the room, and you will have finished the Relic Ruins in the Stillsands.