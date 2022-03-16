How to complete The Rescue in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Rescue is the first quest you’ll tackle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. You jump into it as soon as Eivor falls asleep underneath a tree in England, switching the perspective to that of Havi in Svartalfheim. This guide explains how to complete this quest so that you can get on with the rest of the story.

Step 1: Follow Frigg to the castle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first part of the quest is simple, setting the scene for the rest of the expansion. Follow Frigg through the ramshackle town you enter until you make your way to the large castle. You’ll need to kill a few enemies along the way, but they shouldn’t post too much of a threat.

Step 2: Search for Baldr

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside the building, you need to find any sign that Baldr was there. Use Odin’s Sight to track down one sign on the ground floor and two on the first floor. When you’ve interacted with all of these signs, enemies show up to make your life difficult.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to kill all the enemies that ambush you. One of them will reveal the location of Baldr, leading you to your next destination.

Step 3: Find Baldr and battle Surtr

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finding Baldr isn’t that challenging. Make your way towards the much larger building to the right of the one you were just in. You’ll need to kill a few more enemies along the way, but they’re nothing compared to the boss you’re about to fight. We found that we bypassed a lot of the combat by climbing the large wall instead of using the stairs, but this is completely optional.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you enter the building, Surtr shows up, and you have to fight him. You’ll have only killed weaker enemies until this point, so this fight comes as somewhat of a shock. Surtr is no pushover, but you should be able to beat him easily if you’re at or around power level 340. He uses a lot of attacks that target the position you’re standing, so mobility is critical to avoid taking too much damage.

After you beat Surtr, you’ll need to watch the cutscene that plays out after. There’s nothing more you can do to progress the quest now. Once the cutscene has finished, Eivor will wake up, and you’ll need to jump back into Dawn of Ragnarok from Ravensthorpe.