When is the release date of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök?

Ubisoft previously stated that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would receive new DLC going into the game’s second year, and statements by industry insiders, alongside a leak on the Epic Games Store, seem to indicate that the new expansion will be titled “Dawn of Ragnarök.” While Ubisoft has yet to officially announce the DLC or its release date, the expansion’s leaked Epic Games Store page seems to point to a March 10, 2022 release date.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a concrete confirmation of when the expansion will drop; we won’t know the official date until Ubisoft announces one. However, it does line up with claims made by an industry insider that Valhalla would receive a new expansion in March 2022. We’ll update this article once Ubisoft announces an official date.

Based on the expansion’s leaked store page, Dawn of Ragnarök will let players explore Svartalfheim, one of the Nine Realms of Norse mythology. The expansion will see Valhalla’s protagonist, Eivor, become the Norse god Odin as they work to save their son, Baldr, from the fire-giant Surtr. The store page also describes Dawn of Ragnarök as “the most ambitious expansion in [Assassin’s Creed] franchise history.” Players will also get an exclusive in-game gear bundle dubbed “The Twilight Pack” by pre-purchasing the game on Epic.