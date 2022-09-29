The Domain of Istan is a map released following the story events of the second Guild Wars 2 expansion, Path of Fire. This map is part of the Living World Season 4 story and map collections to the south of the Crystal Desert. Featuring gorgeous greenery, hordes of Joko’s minions, and plenty of events, the Domain of Istan is a firm favorite in the eyes of any player seeking adventure. The Domain of Istan is also home to one of the achievements needed to craft the Legendary Trinket, the Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This map is also the start of the fourth Tier of the Legendary Trinket track and has many items and achievements. This guide will detail how to complete the Return to the Domain of Istan achievement in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Missions you’ll need to complete Return to The Domain of Istan in Guild Wars 2

Completing all the necessary achievements will grant your account a total of 25 Achievement Points, or AP. You will need to ensure that you’re accessing these achievements with Living World Season 4 with Episode 1 unlocked. This can be completed as a replay or on your first playthrough of the following episodes:

Complete the story mission: Eye of the Brandstone in Living World Season 4 Episode 1

Complete the story mission: Cave of the Sunspear Champion in Living World Season 4 Episode 1

Complete the story mission: The Hero of Istan in Living World Season 4 Episode 1

Complete the story mission: Fahranur, the First City in Living World Season 4 Episode 1

Completing the Return to The Domain of Istan Achievements for Return to The Domain of Istan

Return to The Domain of Istan: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the Mini-Map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Local Response

Complete 20 events in The Domain of Istan. The events can be found scattered around the map, and there are almost always Commanders running event trains that you can follow. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Adventurous Spirit

Complete any Adventure in The Domain of Istan. There are three adventures on the map in total. One of these you will be able to complete without a Mount; however, for the other two, you will require a Griffon. Two of the Adventures are found near The Astralarium Waypoint, and one is in the Churrhir Cliffs atop a stone pillar.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Bounty Hunter

Complete five bounties in The Domain of Istan. Bounties can be obtained from the Bounty Board; there are four Champion classes and one Legendary. Do note that if the Bounty ends up being a “Joko Ambush,” you will not receive recognition for the Bounty. There is a Bounty Board by the Chalon Docks Waypoint.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Renowned Hero

You must complete three Renown Hearts to complete this achievement. There are only three hearts on the map, which makes it simple.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Treasure Hunter

Open three hidden stashes in The Domain of Istan. You can open any of the chests obtained during the Meta events, as well as those found after completing dynamic events.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Revenge of Warden Amala

Defeat Warden Amala. The Warden will only spawn in the Great Hall during the Sunspear Uprising Meta event. Usually, a Commander will have their tag up on the map, and you’ll have plenty of help to complete this.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Revenge of Archon Iberu

Kill Archon Iberu. Archon Iberu will become available during the Raid of Palawadan Meta event. Usually, a Commander will lead the attack, and you’ll be able to complete the event quickly and easily.

Return to The Domain of Istan: Course Favorite

You will have to complete a race in the Domain of Istan. Head to the Corsair Flotilla, and once every 45 minutes, a race will start. To compete, you must have a Skimmer Mount, and during the race, there will be several obstacles and hazards that can hinder your progress.