How to complete the Return to Ember Bay Achievement in Guild Wars 2

Ember Bay is a map in Guild Wars 2 that is as hot as the name implies. Filled with Destroyers, fire, and a massive volcano, the Ember Bay map was undoubtedly a change of pace for players coming from the greenery of Maguuma. This map was introduced in Living World Season 3 and took players to a unique volcanic location for several reasons. Filled with new knowledge and some pretty tough enemies, Ember Bay was a unique location, if not a map that remains popular with many players. In this guide, we’ll look at how to complete the Return to Ember Bay achievement, which players will need to obtain the Champions Regalia in Guild Wars 2.

Which Story Episodes you’ll need to complete in Return to Ember Bay in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete the Story Mission: Taimi’s Game in Living World Season 3 Episode 2.

Complete the Story Mission: Return to Dragon Vigil in Living World Season 3 Episode 2.

Completing the Ember Bay Map Achievements for Return to Ember Bay

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ember Bay is filled with a lot of confusing Thermal Vents, deadly enemies, and, of course, a Jumping Puzzle that haunts most Guild Wars 2 players. It is also the home of a necessary achievement for players who want to obtain the Legendary Amulet, the Prismatic Champions Regalia.

Return to Ember Bay: Crop Harvester

You will need to harvest crops a total of 15 times. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the green leafy-looking icons to find nodes.

Return to Ember Bay: Woodland Management

Chop wood nodes 30 times to complete this achievement. Plants and other harvestable nodes are easily found on the Mini-Map. Look for the three stacked logs to find nodes.

Return to Ember Bay: Ore Miner

You must mine ore 30 times to finish this achievement. You will find ore and other harvestable nodes on the Mini-Map. Look for the gray rock icons to find nodes.

Return to Ember Bay: Local Response

You must complete a total of 15 events to complete this achievement. The events can be found scattered around the map. You will be able to complete most of them solo, but it is best to have a party or a friend to play with

Return to Ember Bay: Revenge of Vermingus

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vermingus is a giant Lava Wurm that likes to pop up near the Fractured Caldera. This guy is a tough fight, so be careful. You will usually team up with other players to fight this guy, and you need to make sure you hit him at least once to complete this achievement.

Return to Ember Bay: Reconquer the Chalice of Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Jumping Puzzle is particularly hard and hated amongst the players of Guild Wars 2. More often than not, Mesmers will be around to help struggling players, but it is possible to complete on your own. To find the starting location of this Jumping Puzzle from hell, head to the giant volcano, Sopor Titanium. From there, look for the Sealed Entrance Point of Interest. It is easy to find as it’s bright purple and pink. When facing the Sealed Entrance, head to your right, around the ledge, and immediately up the slop. Glide into the cave to begin the puzzle. You cannot use Mounts in this area, but you can thankfully glide.