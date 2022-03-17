How to complete the Ride Like the Wind quest in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has many daily quests you can complete as a part of the “Una’s Tasks” mechanic. One of those quests is the Ride Like the Wind quest, which tasks you with acting as a taxi driver of sorts and taking customers to different locations on the World Map. To start this quest, you need to first accept it in the “Una’s Tasks” menu.

To go into Una’s Tasks, press Alt + J. This will bring you into the Una’s Tasks menu where you can choose from a list of daily quests to do. To easily find the quest, you can sort by Location, then search for Peyto in the search bar on the top right. Here is what the quest looks like:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you find the quest, take it and head to Peyto. Here is the location of Peyto:

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Peyto, you need to step inside an orange circle to officially begin the quest. The location of the circle will always be at the entrance of Peyto. Here is the actual location:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After claiming the quest, you can leave Peyto and deliver your guests to their locations. You will have three total passengers, and you will always have to visit the same spots: Tortoyk Seaswept Woods, Revelry Row, and Turtle Island.

Here is the location of all three islands:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The top right circle is Turtle Island, and Tortoyk Seaswept Woods is directly below it. Then, you can sail to the leftmost circle which is Revelry Row. This is the most efficient sailing path.

Complete this Una’s Task enough, and you can even get the Eurus ship. This quest also gives a fair amount of leapstones, so it’s a good quest to do if you’re running low on those.