How to complete the Ron Rivote side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ron Rivote is a bit of a strange character. Even though he can be a little weird, Ron is in dire need of your help with an important quest. You can’t just leave a fellow adventurer hanging. It’s time to see what he wants. Here is how you complete the Ron Rivote side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will obtain this quest in the town of Tangledrift. Outside of town is an area called Last Light. You will find a note that will give you the quest in this area.

Find Ron

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start the quest off, by finding Ron. He is a little bit farther down the path from the Last Light region of Tangledrift hitting a tree with a wooden sword. Once you find him, follow him as he explains his quest. He will end his travel in Tilter’s Whirl. Here, you will need to clear out the mushrooms in the area while Ron attacks the clock tower nearby.

Attack the cyclops

Screenshot by Gamepur

Help Ron by attacking the cyclops. Shoot the top of the clock tower to make the cyclops’ eye pop out. After the “cyclops” is defeated, run to the nearby “castle.” The castle is the house near the clock tower. Run through the house and use the beanstalk to climb up to the second floor where you will find a pipe shooting out steam. Pick up the rabbit doll off the bed and return it to Ron. After learning that the doll isn’t the princess, run back to the broken house and pick up the broom.

Don’t think the quest is over yet. The cyclops has summoned mushrooms to defeat. After defeating the mushrooms, you can either let Ron confess his love to the “princess” or slap him to break him free of his delusions. After performing either action, you will need to escape the area with Ron. You will make it back to his camp and the quest will be over.