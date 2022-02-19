How to complete the Shadow From the Past side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

Conover spied some suspicious activity that might be related to past villains. He swears that he heard someone talking to members of The Eclipse. This isn’t something you should take lightly. Time to go investigate. Here is how you complete the Shadow From the Past side quest in Horizon Forbidden West.

To begin this mission, head to Barren Light. In the settlement, you will find some prison cells. Conover is being held prisoner in one of the cells. Speak to him and he will tell you about the meeting he witnessed. You will need to go investigate. Head to the area marked on your map to the east of Barren Light.

When you reach the clearing, use your Focus to discover some blood on the ground. Investigate the blood and you will be prompted to use your Focus again to look for tracks. There will be three sets of tracks that appear. Investigate the tracks and follow them. They will lead you southeast to a group of machines.

Destroy the machines and head to the other side of the area. You will find more blood next to a machine carcass. Investigate the area to find more tracks. Follow the tracks to a bridge with a small camp next to it. After investigating the camp, follow the tracks once more to some cliffs. Climb the cliffs to find a cave.

Go inside the cave and follow the path. You will end up getting a cutscene where you find out the Conover was telling the truth. It is time to take out the eclipse cultists. There are quite a few cultists to kill but follow the path out of the cave and kill the cultists ending with the lieutenant. Examine the corpse in the camp outside of the cave to get a cutscene. After the cutscene, head back to Conover to complete the quest.