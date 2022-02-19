How to complete the Signals of the Sun errand in Horizon Forbidden West

One of the Oserams is trapped on a cliff and needs help fending off a machine. It’s time for you to step in and help them out. Just pray that you aren’t too late. Here is how you complete the Signals of the Sun errand in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will obtain this errand from Maleev. You will find him north of Barren Light dragging a dead body. He will tell you that there were two people who went up the cliffs and one is still up there. You will hear a scream to signal that it is time for you to step in. Start by climbing the nearby cliffs. Use your Focus if necessary to see the pathways in the cliffs. There are a few different ways you can climb up but they all lead to the same area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the top of the cliffs, you will see a group of machines on the other side of a broken bridge. Jump your way across the bridge and take out the machines on the other side. Once the machines are dead, speak to Raynah. She can be found on a nearby cliff. She will instruct you to gather the Signal Lens from the nearby tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Start your climb through the tower by pulling down the wall with the blue metal piece. This will get you inside of the tower. Use the Pullcaster on the next wall inside to open the wall and get back outside. Once you are outside again, follow the pathway up onto the upper part of the tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pull down the next wall with the blue metal piece to get back inside the tower. Jump off the ledge and use your Pullcaster to launch yourself into the air. This will allow you to reach the upper ledge inside the tower. Keep climbing up the yellow handholds to reach the top of the tower. Jump off the tower and head back to Raynah who will be waiting for you at the bottom.