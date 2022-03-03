how-to-complete-the-souvenir-side-quest-in-horizon-forbidden-west

The Souvenir is a side quest in Horizon Forbidden West that you can pick up after completing the Faro’s Tomb main quest. A man named Jomar is worried about his little brother, who has gone out exploring with a mysterious medallion. This guide explains how to complete the side quest and unlock a powerful reward.

Step 1: Examine the bodies and follow the tracks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the quest marker over the water to a beach where a few machines are milling about. You’ll see a few bodies scattered around the place and need to examine them to ascertain whether or not they have the medallion you’re looking for. We found it easier to kill all the machines in the area before examining the bodies because it takes Aloy a long time to check them over.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve checked all the bodies, you’ll need to use Aloy’s Focus to identify tracks in the sand. Then, you need to follow these to the next major location in the quest.

Step 2: Climb the tower and avoid the Sunwings

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tower you need to climb is fairly straightforward, but the Sunwings make it more challenging. Try to sneak inside and avoid alerting them straight away. Once you reach the mid-point, the flying Sunwings will notice you and start to hassle you with plasma attacks. Keep moving, and don’t stay in the same position for too long, or you’ll get hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the tower, you’ll find the missing brother. He died, but his medallion could be of great importance to the Quen, so it’s better to return it to Jomar.

Step 3: Return to Jomar and claim the Elite Canister Ropecaster

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you return to Legacy’s Landfall, Jomar will be heartbroken to hear of his brother’s death. However, he’s also incredibly thankful that Aloy found his medallion and that it can somehow aid the Quen in their time in the Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jomar rewards Aloy with the Elite Canister Ropecaster. This weapon can fire canisters of three types of elements onto enemies that will explode and deal elemental damage after a short time. It’s a powerful weapon, and this is the only way to get it.