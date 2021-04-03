How to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere has flowers blooming all over, and Pokémon Go is celebrating the changing seasons with the Spring into Spring event. There were will be event exclusive Pokémon such as Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey who are wearing flower crowns that you can capture. There’s a chance it could be a shiny version. Bunnelby will also be receiving its shiny version during this event. The big highlight of the Spring into Spring event is the Collection Challenge, a concept that took a bit of a break following Pokémon Go’s transition from the Season of Celebration to the Season of Legends. The challenge requires trainers to capture specific Pokémon listed out in the list, and they must be captured during the event time, not be in the trainer’s collection already.

The Spring into Spring Collection Challenge starts on April 4 and continues until April 8.

All Pokémon in the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

These are all of the Pokémon listed in the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. Make sure to catch them before the timer runs out to receive a lucky egg, XP, and Mega Lopunny energy, the new Mega Pokémon releasing alongside the event.

We’re still updating this guide.

