How to complete the Start Fans task in Ventilation on Airship in Among Us

There’s a spot in The Airship in Among Us that is tricky to find. Ventilation will only require one task from you, but it will have you go around in a large circle, possibly making you vulnerable to imposter attacks.

Where to find Ventilation

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a small room with a long name, so Ventilation is not actually marked on the map. It is on the far right side of the map — you can reach the top part of Ventilation from the right of Showers, or the bottom part of Ventilation left of the Cargo Bay. There is a large gap between the two parts of Ventilation that you cannot get across of.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Start Fans

Screenshot by Gamepur

From our observations, you will begin the task from the bottom right part of Ventilation. It’s smarter to take on this task if you’re already on the right side of the ship; otherwise, you’ll have to walk all the way around to get there. Interact with the panel and hit Reveal Code. This will show a code of four symbols from left to right; instead of numbers or letters, the code is in the form of yellow coins, green emeralds, red gems, or blue diamonds. Memorize this code, perhaps by repeating the colors or shapes in order in your head as you walk to the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Run to the other side of Ventilation — the fastest way to do this is up to the Lounge bathroom, left to Records, down through the Showers, and then right to Ventilation. Interact with the panel there. Hit Enter Code, and you will have to tap on each of the four entries of the code to cycle through the different symbols. Once the correct code is in, the task will automatically complete. If you misremembered something, you will have to run all the way back — hopefully, the Imposter isn’t right behind you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

