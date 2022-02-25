How to complete the Tides of Justice errand in Horizon Forbidden West

A group of Lowland Tenakth have been fighting rebels at Tide’s Reach. It is up to you to give them the help that they desperately need. Will you lend them a hand? Here is how you complete the Tides of Justice errand in Horizon Forbidden West.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You obtain this quest by talking to one of the many rumor NPCs sprinkled around at small settlements. Once you have the errand, head out to Tide’s Reach on the far western side of the map along the coast. It is near the Stand of the Sentinels Tallneck location. Check the map above for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you make it to Tide’s Reach, go down to the docks and talk to Cragella. She will tell you some raiders who came in, stole some supplies, and sailed off across the sea. Worried they might come back, she wants you to hunt them down. You won’t be able to complete this quest until you have unlocked the Sunwing mount.

Once you have the Sunwing mount, return to the area and fly west until you spot a small island with a raft next to it. Land on the island and talk to the raider named Ivvalla. After the talk, get back on your Sunwing and continue to fly west to the Isle of Spires. You will see smoke coming from one of the skyscrapers. Land on the building and take out the raiders. Once they are all dead, the errand will be complete.