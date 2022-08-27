How to complete the Visions of Jahai collection in Guild Wars 2

Jahai Bluffs in Guild Wars 2 is one of the locations players looking to craft the Legendary Trinket Vision must visit. This map not only has some interesting Meta events and locations, but it is one of the key maps for the Living World Season 4 story. The Jahai Bluffs are scarred by large swathes of Brand and filled with both dangers and beauty. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete the Visions of Jahai, one of the steps needed to complete the Legendary Trinket Vision.

What you’ll need to do to complete the Visions of Jahai collection

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need a Trance Stone in your inventory. You will also need to have previously completed Riding Skyscales and have a Skyscale in your Mount list to complete this achievement. Having all the Mounts unlocked is the best bet for completing these achievements quickly, though the Skyscale remains the most vital.