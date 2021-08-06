how-to-complete-the-voyeurist-challenge-in-hitman-3-dartmoor-garden-show

Dartmoor Garden Show brings a reference to the standard Dartmoor location with it in the form of the Voyeurist challenge. Completing it is similar to that original challenge, but it’s got a garden show twist that adds to the atmosphere of this new mission. This guide will explain exactly how to complete the Voyeurist challenge and work around its timing.

To complete the Voyerurist challenge, you need to take a picture of the staff couple who really shouldn’t be kissing while on duty. Doing this isn’t as simple as you might think, though.

Step 1: find the couple

To complete this challenge, you need to find the security guard and housekeeper kissing secretly when no one is looking. In the standard version of Dartmoor, you’ll find them upstairs in the mansion, but you can’t get inside the mansion in Dartmoor Garden Show. So instead, the couple is hanging out to the right-hand side of the mansion near the rat poison.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a map reference for where you’ll find the couple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2: Get the picture

Snapping a picture of this couple is, as we mentioned, pretty tough. If you come out into the open, they’ll see you and stop kissing. So you need to take a picture when they don’t know that you’re there. To achieve this, you need to move around to the bushes behind the wall opposite the couple when they come together.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve taken the picture, you can close the image that pops up, but don’t move. You need to hang around for a couple of seconds in the same place before the challenge will complete. This is the only challenge we’ve had this issue with, so just be aware that it may not activate straight away.