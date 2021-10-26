How to complete The Witchmother’s Bargain during the Witches Festival in Elder Scrolls Online

The Witchmother’s of Tamriel are gathered for this year’s Witches Festival in Elder Scrolls Online. Anyone can join the spooky event and it can be started anywhere in the world. Those who do attend the festivities can gain access to plenty of new creepy items but the quest can be challenging to complete for first-timers. Here’s a quest guide to The Witchmother’s Bargain so you aren’t left out of the fun.

Starting the Quest

The first thing you’ll want to do after starting Elder Scrolls Online is head to the Crown Store. Once there, follow the instructions below:

Go to the Holiday section

Select the free Witches Festival quest

The Crow Caller Whistle will be added to your Collections Inventory

The Witchmother’s Bargain

As soon as you use the whistle, a burst of feathers and crows will appear around you revealing Witchmother Olyve. She’ll ask you to find her a pumpkin, guts, and an Essence of Death. You can easily find a pumpkin by buying one from a grocer. You may also find one in containers throughout Tamriel. To collect guts, you need to kill a creature such as a rat. As for the Essence of Death, you will need to kill a Delve boss. Just head to any Delve and kill the boss at the end of it. It doesn’t matter if you’ve done it before or it’s your first Delve. Delves are marked on your map with a torch symbol. However, next comes the tricky part.

Head to Auridon

Upon completing the quest you will need to return to Olyve. However, she won’t be in the spot she appeared in. Instead, you will need to travel to Auridon and that can be a problem if you’ve never been there before. Luckily, it is part of the main quest so you should reach Auridon rather early if you’ve followed that questline. You can also reach Auridon by heading to a port to see if there is a ship that will take you there. Also, check your map to see if a Wayshrine is unlocked in Auridon.

Once you reach Auridon, you’ll need to head northwest to a cave called Olyve’s Brewery. You may have to fight your way through a few enemies in order to make it there, but you could also just run by them. The cave is home to the Witchmother’s and where you’ll turn in Witches Festival quests after completing them. Speak with Witchmother Olyve to turn in the Witchmother’s Bargain quest and you’ll be rewarded with the Witchmother’s Cauldron. Activate the cauldron to receive a ghastly surprise and bow the whistle again to get an XP boost.