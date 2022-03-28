The Working Blueprint side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that you’ll want to complete as you make your way to Mount Craw. The Mount Craw features a unique area for you to explore in the game, and it’s off the beaten path. Without completing the Working Blueprint side quest, you won’t be able to proceed forward. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Working Blueprint side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can start the Working Blueprint quest by speaking with Borpo, an architect who was planning to place a bridge down. Unfortunately, multiple ne’er-do-wells took the bridge schematics and ran off with it. You’ll need to get them back to make your way across the bridge. You can find Borpo on the path to Mount Craw.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ne’er-do-wells took the blueprints back to a cave. You can find the cave by backtracking a bit and following the waypoint on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have to fight against a wave of enemies to clear the encounter inside the cave. You can see the encounter progress on the right side of the screen. There will be two encounters and a Badass you’ll need to defeat to complete the dungeon. Once you’ve completed the dungeon, the blueprints are yours, and you can return to Borpo to complete the quest.