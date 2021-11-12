How to complete Those Seeking Sanctuary in Shin Megami Tensei V

While exploring Da’at: Shinagawa in Shin Megami Tensei V, you may notice a group of Lilim huddled together in a cave in the center of the map. These Lilim do not crave combat, nor do they want to feast on the souls of humans — they want to live in safety with the humans. However, there’s one obstacle in their way: an overzealous Principality denies them entry. The Lilim will ask you to dispatch the agent of God and clear the path for them.

When you arrive at the Principality, who is hiding in an area surrounded by shipping containers near the center of the map, he will offer you an opportunity to side with him instead. You can choose to take up his quest, Holding The Line, but this guide assumes you are siding with the Lilim.

The Principality fight consists of two Principalities. They will spam Hamaon, Mahama, and worst of all, have access to Diarama when you lower their health. Bring demons resistant to Light damage, carry Dark spells, or otherwise can deal out large amounts of burst damage to deal with the healing. Light Dampeners will also take some of the stings away.

Once you’ve dealt with them, head back to the Lilim for your reward: 4,000 EXP, a Dark Sutra, and your very own Lilim demon.