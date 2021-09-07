How to complete Treasures of River Erriff in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – All locations

The River Erriff is another river you can explore in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You’ll be raiding up and down this shoreline to discover various pieces of loot and defeat multiple enemies as you conquer their settlements. You need to find three distinct items to complete the Treasures of River Erriff quest while exploring this area. This guide details how to complete the Treasures of RIver Erriff and all of the armor locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Lugh’s Greaves

We found Lugh’s Greaves at the mouth of the River Erriff, near the start. You can loot them by raiding the Aasleagh Fort and securing the chests at this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lugh’s Bracers

We discovered Lugh’s Bracers further down the river at the Killary Camp. You can find it closer to the northern part of the River Erriff, further downstream if you hug the left side of the river. It’ll be in one of the chests at this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lugh’s Chest Armor

Lugh’s Chest Armor is one of the armor pieces you can find in this river. We were able to locate it at Derryulra. It’s on the east side of the river, closer to the starting point of it. This is a heavily guarded location, so you can expect heavy resistance when attempting to raid this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve looted all three armor pieces, you’ll have completed the Treasures of River Erriff quest, and you should have the full Lugh’s armor set.