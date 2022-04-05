How to complete Vacuumed Up! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Vacuumed Up! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to Flush Stormtroopers out into space during the Boarding Party level in Episode IV – A New Hope. The opportunity to do this comes while you’re still playing as Leia (Episode IV) and Captain Antilles (or whichever characters you like, if you’re on Free Play).

Screenshot by Gameupur

After you see two Stormtroopers blow themselves up on a monitor screen, pull open the hatch on the right, then start to build using the debris that falls out. Hold the stick to the right so that you build a water cannon. Do not hold the stick left and use the laser turret to blast through the door and shoot the Stormtroopers. If you do that, you won’t be able to flush the Stormtroopers out into space.

Screenshot by Gameupur

Use the fire extinguisher to put out the flames, then run to the end of the corridor and use the console. Using the console is much like playing a really slow rhythm action game without a beat — just tap the D-pad in the direction shown when the icon is in the center of the screen. Get four in a row and the airlock doors will open. The Stormtroopers in the corridor will get sucked out into space, but you won’t, so long as you repeatedly tap the button shown in order to hang on for dear life.