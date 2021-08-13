How to complete What You Choose to Be Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Reap the rewards of the Eevee August 2021 Community Day.
Eevee’s second Community Day event has begun in Pokémon Go for August 2021. Rather than give all of the Eevee evolutions the same attack, each of them are receiving a unique charged move to give them an additional edge in their battles ahead. For those who have been waiting to acquire an Umbreon or a Sylveon to use them in the Battle League, now is the time to grab them, along with their exclusive charged move to make them even stronger. During the Community Day event, there’s going to be a Special Research project called What You Choose to Be. These are all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the What You Choose to Be Special Research project.
The Special Ticket is an exclusive set of tasks that you can only receive if you’ve purchased the Eevee Community Day ticket. Make sure you grab before August 16 to unlock all of the rewards.
All What You Choose to Be Special Research tasks and rewards
Task 1
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 10 Pinap berries
- Catch 15 Eevee – Eevee encounter
- Make 7 Nice Throws – 50 Eevee Candy
Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 incense, and 25 Poké Balls
Task 2
- Catch 15 Eevee – Vaporeon encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – Jolteon encounter
- Evolve 3 Eevee – Flareon encounter
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1 incense, and 50 Eevee candy
Task 3
- Make 3 Great Curveball throws – Espeon encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon – Eevee encounter
- Evolve 2 Eevee – Umbreon encounter
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Great Balls
Task 4
- Catch 15 Eevee – Leafon encounter
- Use 15 berries to help catch Pokémon – Eevee encounter
- Evolve 2 Eevee – Glaceon encounter
Rewards: 3,500 XP, 1 Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls
Task 5
- Claim Reward – 100 Eevee candy
- Claim Reward – Eevee encounter
- Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries
Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy, and a Sylveon encounter