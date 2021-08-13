How to complete What You Choose to Be Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Eevee’s second Community Day event has begun in Pokémon Go for August 2021. Rather than give all of the Eevee evolutions the same attack, each of them are receiving a unique charged move to give them an additional edge in their battles ahead. For those who have been waiting to acquire an Umbreon or a Sylveon to use them in the Battle League, now is the time to grab them, along with their exclusive charged move to make them even stronger. During the Community Day event, there’s going to be a Special Research project called What You Choose to Be. These are all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing the What You Choose to Be Special Research project.

The Special Ticket is an exclusive set of tasks that you can only receive if you’ve purchased the Eevee Community Day ticket. Make sure you grab before August 16 to unlock all of the rewards.

All What You Choose to Be Special Research tasks and rewards

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 10 Pinap berries

Catch 15 Eevee – Eevee encounter

Make 7 Nice Throws – 50 Eevee Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 incense, and 25 Poké Balls

Task 2

Catch 15 Eevee – Vaporeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Jolteon encounter

Evolve 3 Eevee – Flareon encounter

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1 incense, and 50 Eevee candy

Task 3

Make 3 Great Curveball throws – Espeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Eevee encounter

Evolve 2 Eevee – Umbreon encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Great Balls

Task 4

Catch 15 Eevee – Leafon encounter

Use 15 berries to help catch Pokémon – Eevee encounter

Evolve 2 Eevee – Glaceon encounter

Rewards: 3,500 XP, 1 Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls

Task 5

Claim Reward – 100 Eevee candy

Claim Reward – Eevee encounter

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candy, and a Sylveon encounter