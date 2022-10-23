How to complete Where Is The Treasure side quest in Tower of Fantasy

There are many quests to complete in Tower of Fantasy, but most are not rewarding, especially regarding achievements. However, one quest that gives you an achievement and a bit of a challenge is Where Is The Treasure. In the quest, you need to find four different treasures hidden in Mirroria City. Completing the quest is worth the grind, but finding its location is hard. Here is how to find and complete the Where Is The Treasure side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Where Is The Treasure side quest location

Screenshots by Gamepur

You can find it at the main entrance of Mirroria City. You can see the quest icon on your map while you are nearby the quest. No one gives this quest, so look for the quest marker on the trash can.

Where Is The Treasure side quest walkthrough

When the quest starts, you will need to find four different treasures in the objective areas. You don’t have to go to them in any particular order, but it’s better to go after them in order to get them faster. Here is how you can find all treasures for the quest.

Mirafleur Hall Treasure location

Screenshot by Gamepur

This treasure note’s location is on top of the main building of Mirafleur Hall. There are a few ways to climb there, but you should do it from the right side of the building. Additionally, get Dreamboat and Light Flyer drinks from any bar in Mirroria to boost your jump and reduce endurance consumption to make climbing easier. Once you are at the top, head to the front area of the roof, and you will find it on edge.

Asset Management Centre Treasure location

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the objective area, you can find this treasure at the top of a huge black structure. Climbing there is easy by using your glider and then climbing the wall. At the top, you will easily spot the treasure card.

Mirroria Security Force Treasure location

Screenshot by Gamepur

This treasure is in the Mirroria Security Force area of Mirroria. When you reach there, start walking towards the objective area, and you will find a big circular structure. The card is on the edge of that circle. If you can’t find the correct edge, just go to the part in front of the board saying ‘Vera.’

Oasis Club Treasure location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last card is at the Oasis Club. When you are there, head to the objective area, where you will see a pool, jump inside the pool and go to the top left corner of it, and you will see the treasure card there. After you find all the treasure cards, go to the objective and talk with Tangwan to complete the quest. When you complete it, you will get XP and the achievement “Young at Heart.”