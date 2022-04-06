How to complete The Ordu Aspectu in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Once players have rescued Princess Leia from the Death Star in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Episode IV: A New Hope, they’ll be sent to the planet of Yavin 4 and find a range of new missions to do. Amongst these, there is a soldier at the rebel base who will offer up The Ordu Aspectu mission, which is surprisingly much harder than they make it sound. Here’s how to start this difficult task and finish it in no time.

Getting to the mission’s secret room

As shown above, players can start The Ordu Aspectu by speaking to the soldier holding a blueprint on the first floor of Yavin 4’s large rebel outpost. He will tell you of a hidden room somewhere on a higher floor that should be inspected right away. The easiest way of finding the room is by tracking the mission in the Puzzles tab in the Holoprojector’s Missions menu — ultimately giving you waypoints that lead to it.

However, its doors will only open by doing a puzzle nearby with a Astromech Droid. This type of character class includes R2-D2, and you can switch to the droid by pressing the right arrow on the D-pad (or keyboard). You can then knock out this puzzle by rotating the furthest inside and outside wheels until their white bricks connect to the others.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to get the Kyber Brick in The Ordu Aspectu

Once inside, you’ll find that the secret room holds a Kyber Brick that is locked behind a cage — meaning there’s yet another puzzle to do. To open the cage, the diamond shards lying around the room will need to be placed in a particular order on the floor’s map. You can start by placing one shard on the round, yellow lego furthest from the Kyber Brick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second shard should then be set on the yellow piece that is parallel with the first. (as shown above). After, you can take another shard and place it even closer to the Kyber Brick, on a piece that is next to a green dot. The final shard can then go on the yellow piece closest to the brick. If done correctly, the cage should open, allowing you to finally grab the collectible and complete the mission.

Related: Can you make custom characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Answered