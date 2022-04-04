How to complete Zip to the Brick Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Zip to the Brick challenge is one of the many ones you can complete to earn Kyber Bricks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll unlock access to completing these challenges by exploring the many levels of The Skywalker Saga, which are available as you progress through the various stories. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Zip to the Brick Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to visit Theed on Naboo to complete the Zip to the Brick Challenge. You can find the Kyber Brick rumored in the challenge by heading to the center of the map, and then finding the tower in the southwest area, guarded by a pair of battle droids.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the location, proceed up the tower by going up the various climbing points. When you reach the tower, you want to jump over to the tower to the north of this position. However, it’s a large gap. You’ll need a Scavenger character to reach the other side. However, we also used a Hero or Bounty Hunter character’s grappling hook to make it across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re across, proceed to the other side where you will find a zipline. Proceed down the first zipline, and then the second one. You’ll find the Kyber Brick at the center of the zipline, dangling over the Theed streets.