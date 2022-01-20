How to connect Ubisoft Connect and Xbox Gamepass accounts for Rainbow Six Extraction

If you’re eager to jump into Rainbow Six Extraction as a Gamepass owner, you’ll want to make sure you connect your Ubisoft Connect account with your Xbox Game pass account. Unfortunately, the process might be complex because connecting two services is always complicated. In this guide, we cover how to click your Ubisoft Connect and Xbox Gamepass accounts for Rainbow Six Extraction.

The first thing you want to do is open up your Xbox application on your PC and find Rainbow Six Extraction. After locating and clicking on it, you’ll be prompted to open up a web page to log in to your Ubisoft account. If you do not have one at this time, now is the time to make it, which might be a longer process than those who already have one created. On this page, type in your username and password to reach your Ubisoft account.

Shortly after doing this, you’ll be good to go. The two will be connected, and you can begin downloading Rainbow Six Extraction to try your hand at taking down the Archæan parasite with your pals online.

A handful of others have followed this process and encountered a handful of errors. However, these issues are likely connected to the number of people attempting to connect to the service. Therefore, we recommend trying to connect multiple times before the process should work.