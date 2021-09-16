How to cook lox meat in Valheim

The many animals that you find and eliminate in Valheim contain important resources that you will need for better items and equipment during your playthrough. The lox creatures you can find in the Plains biome are pretty important, especially for their fur that you can turn into a fur coat to protect you against the harsh cold of the Mountains biome. They also drop meat that you can cook and turn into lox pies.

Following Valheim’s Hearth and Home update, there’s a new way you have to cook lox meat. Previously, you could throw it onto a fire, and you were good to go, waiting for it to finish before you could grab it. Now, you have to craft a certain item to upgrade your cooking station. Once you have that item, then you can cook lox meat, but not before it.

The item you need to craft is called the iron cooking station. You’ll need to put it over a fire, similar to the other crafting stations you’re using in Valheim. After you set it down, you’ll need to place your lox meat on those hooks and wait for it to cook. The process takes a bit of time, but it’s well worth it if you’re looking to make some lox pies, or you can choose to eat it straight, giving you a massive boost of health, but it doesn’t offer too much stamina.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can create the iron cooking station using three iron ingots, three chains, and you have to be in the range of a forge to set it down.