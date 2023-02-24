How to craft a bow and arrows in Sons of the Forest

Survival is tricky in Sons of the Forest and making sure you have all the necessary tools can be a bit difficult. If you plan on going hunting or need a tool to defend yourself, look no further than the bow and arrow. This simple yet effective weapon is great for the early game when you’re searching for the basic necessities of survival. This guide will show you how to craft a box and arrows in Sons of the Forest.

How to craft a bow in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest doesn’t have the most comprehensive crafting system when it comes to survival games. Crafting recipes are unlocked by finding all the materials needed to craft a specific item and the recipes themselves only show the silhouettes of the materials required to craft the item. To make a bow, you will need the following items:

Duct Tape

Sticks

Rope

Screenshot by Gamepur

Early on, you should be able to obtain the items needed for a bow very quickly. Sticks are found all over the island by searching the ground or by chopping down trees. Rope and Duct Tape can both be found around where you spawn but Rope can also be crafted later on in the game. You can craft the bow by combining the items in your inventory.

Related: How to find the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest

How to craft arrows in Sons of the Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have crafted a bow, you are going to need some arrows to go along with it. The first type of arrows you will be able to craft are stone arrows. Similar to the bow, these have a relatively simple recipe. Gather the following items for arrows:

Sticks

Feathers

Stones

Feathers and Stones are easy to find by searching the ground and by killing birds. Birds can be found very easily by combing the beaches of the island. With all the materials on hand, combine them in your inventory to make a batch of stone arrows.