How to craft a stone oven in Valheim

Not everything you make at a cauldron in Valheim will be immediately ready for you to eat. Some of the items you craft need a little bit more special attention, and to do this, you’re going to need to put these items inside of a stone oven. The oven is an advanced cooking station that you’ll want to use to cook your bread and lox pies.

The stone oven will be a welcome addition to any Valheim kitchen, especially for fans of the lox pies and those looking to make bread. Here are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to make one for yourself.

15 Iron Ingots

20 Stone

4 Surtling Cores

Many of these ingredients are pretty easy for you to find in the game. The iron ingots can be found from dirty iron chunks that you liberate from the sunken dungeons in the Swamps biome. You will need to defeat the Elder to acquire his key before unlocking access to these locations.

When it comes to stone, you practically find this item everywhere in the game. All you need to do is take a pickax to the ground and start hitting away at it. As you’re digging a hole, you will naturally acquire stone at a pretty healthy rate.

The final item requirement is surtling cores. You can find them inside the Black Forest biome dungeons, or you can loot them off of the Surtling creatures wandering around the Swamps. Of course, if you’re already working to acquire iron ingots from the Swamp, you might as well take out the Surtling creatures while you’re there. These creatures are not too powerful, despite their appearance.

The final thing you’re going to need is to build a stone oven while in range of an artisan table. This is a crafting station you can only make after you’ve defeated Valheim’s fourth boss, Moder, and acquired the Dragon Tears. Once you have all those together, you’ll be able to set a stone oven down somewhere in your kitchen and begin baking your favorite meals.