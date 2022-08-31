How to craft a Thaw Elixir in Guild Wars 2

The Thaw Elixir in Guild Wars 2 is a unique item that was introduced with the release of the Bitterfrost Frontier map. The Elixir is a vital part of exploring the map, as parts of the Bitterfrost Frontier are impassable without it, the ice-cold winds dealing massive damage that will kill your player quickly. This is not dissimilar to the poison that encases large parts of the Maguuma Jungle, which can also be overcome. In this guide, we’ll look at what items you need to craft the Thaw Elixir and how to unlock the recipe you’ll need.

How the Thaw Elixir in Guild Wars 2 works

The Thaw Elixir is a potion that was created for the Sons of Svanir, who had only just been transformed. This Elixir is the only thing that can stave off the icy cold temperatures of the region and keep them alive. The effects that it has on your character are similar, and it will keep you from freezing as you venture further into the wilds.

How to unlock and craft the Thaw Elixir in Guild Wars 2

The Thaw Elixir can only be unlocked by completing the Elixir Cookin’ Step, which is part of the Living World Season 3 episode, A Crack in the Ice. Completing this will allow you to gather and then create the Elixir.

Ingredients for crafting the Thaw Elixir in Guild Wars 2

You will have to collect the following ingredients:

12x Fresh Winterberries – These are found scattered around the Bitterfrost Frontier and inside Icebound Chests.

– These are found scattered around the Bitterfrost Frontier and inside Icebound Chests. 8x Clump of Frostbitten Suets – These are dropped by all creatures in the Bitterfrost Frontier.

– These are dropped by all creatures in the Bitterfrost Frontier. 3x Cold Resistant Eggshells – These are obtained by placing Abandoned Griffon Eggs in Incubators and collecting their shells.

– These are obtained by placing Abandoned Griffon Eggs in Incubators and collecting their shells. 1x Grawl Firestone – These are purchased only from Sun Warming for 1050 Karma.

Once you’ve obtained all these ingredients, you will have to go to the Blister Cauldron in the southeast of Bitterfrost Frontier to craft the Elixir. Once crafted, it is instantly consumed, and the effects are applied.