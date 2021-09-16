How to craft an obliterator in Valheim

You’re going to hoard a lot of items, plenty of old armor and weapons you don’t use anymore in your Valheim adventure. It happens pretty often, and that might mean you have plenty of chests and boxes full of things you don’t actively use anymore. If you want to get of these items, you’re going to want to use an obliterator.

The obliterator does exactly what you think it does. You’ll be able to put items into it and destroy everything inside of it. It’s a great way to get rid of your old armors or tools you don’t use anymore. You can craft it by acquiring a thunder stone, an item you’ll be able to acquire from the trader, who spawns in a region of a Black Forest biome in your world.

These are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to craft an obliterator.

8 Iron Ingots

4 Copper Ingots

1 Thunder Stone

Once you have all three items, you’ll be able to craft an obliterator. You’ll have to set it down in range of your forge, though. When it’s ready, you can put any items you want inside it and then click the ‘take all’ button. All of the items will be destroyed, and they won’t be something you have to worry about anymore.