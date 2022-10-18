How to craft Exstinguis in A Plague Tale: Requiem

You will gain access to various alchemical ammo types as you progress through A Plague Tale: Requiem. These alchemical ammo types will help you traverse the landscape and deal with any unwelcome guests like rats and guards. One of the ammo types you will learn to craft is Exstinguis. This alchemical mixture is simple to craft and can easily save your life. This guide will show you how to craft and use Exstinguis in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Exstinguis crafting recipe in A Plague Tale: Requiem

You will learn how to craft Exstinguis during chapter three of Plague Tale: Requiem. After progressing through the chapter for a while, Lucas will share the recipe with you after finding some Saltpetre lying around. After learning the recipe, you will be able to craft more Exstinguis using one Saltpetre and one Sulfur. Saltpetre can be recognized thanks to its white color. Each time you craft Exstinguis, you will get two added to your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Exstinguis is the exact opposite of Ignifer. While Ignifer can be used to ignite torches, lanters, and tar, Exstinguis is used to extinguish the flames. You can use Exstinguis out in the field to dowse the flames of an enemy’s torch, allowing them to get attacked by rats. You can also dowse the flames of wall torches to allow rats to progress through an area or reach a specific item like a carcass.

Exstinguis can also be used in combat. Take hold of some Exstinguis in your hand and throw it at an enemy to stun them for a brief moment. This is especially useful against armored enemies so you can get behind them and break their armor. If you run out of Exstinguis, you can substitute with bags of Saltpetre that you can find around the map.