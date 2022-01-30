How to craft Feather Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Of all of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’s newly-introduced Poké Balls, one of the first trainers will be able to craft is the Feather Ball. Although it holds a higher chance of catching, this effect only pertains to flying or floating Pokémon you’re attempting to capture. With a great number of these kinds in the game, the Feather Ball will surely be crafted more times than you’d expect. Here’s what you’ll need to do so.

The Feather Ball’s recipe will first be rewarded when earning just the second Star Rank from the game’s story missions. From there, the recipe will allow you to craft the ball with one Apricorn and one Sky Tumblestone. With these two materials and the recipe, you’ll be able to make Feather Balls at a workbench in Base Camps or the Craftworks.

If you’ve nabbed the items before, you’ll spot them up for sale at the Craftworks. Apricorns are priced at just 40 Poké Balls, but Sky Tumblestone will cost you a steeper 100 Poké Dollars. Though, you can run into these in the wild, as well. You are guaranteed to find at least one Sky Tumblestone from smashing blue crystals, an object notorious for spawning in caves (such as Obsidian Fieldlands’ Oreburrow Tunnel).

Apricorns can also be farmed from getting your Pokémon to attack brown-leaf trees (as displayed above). They can be found all around the Hisui region, but one can discover a collection of these trees right next to Obsidian Fieldlands’ north Base Camp.

