How to craft Leaden Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the new Leaden Ball is an incredibly helpful and unique item, considering that it takes advantage of the game’s sneaking mechanics. Compared to the Heavy Ball, the Leaden Ball is practically a better version of it with higher odds of capturing Pokémon in the wild that haven’t spotted you. It can make a major difference when looking to fill your Pokédex at a fast rate; so, here’s what you’ll need to craft them.

Firstly, the Leaden Ball can only be crafted once you’ve managed to earn the fourth Star Rank and the ball’s recipe. They are one of the simpler balls to make, as it only requires one Apricorn, one Black Tumblestone, and one Iron Chunk. If you’ve already collected a Apricorn and Black Tumblestone before, these can now be purchased in Jubilife Village’s Craftworks. The Apricorn will run you 40 Poké Dollars and the Black Tumblestone will go for 80 Poké Dollars.

Each of these can also be collected in the wild — very easily, if we may add. For instance, both the Iron Chunk and Black Tumblestone can be harvested from black crystals that are amongst hills in each main location (as shown above). The Apricorns are bit trickier, as they’re most common in the early areas of Obsidian Fieldlands. In this location, use your Pokémon to attack any brown trees you may spot for it to drop a batch of Apricorns.

Related: How to craft Ultra Balls in Pokémon Legends: Arceus