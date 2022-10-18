How to craft Ignifer in A Plague Tale: Requiem

As you progress through A Plague Tale: Requiem, you will unlock various tools that will help you complete puzzles and keep yourself safe from the ever-present threat of rats and guards. One of the many tools at your disposal is called Ignifer. This special type of alchemical ammo is the first you will learn to craft, but one of the most important. You will always want to make sure to keep some of it on you. This guide will show you how to craft and use Ignifer in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to craft and use Ignifer in A Plague Tale: Requiem

You will initially learn how to make Ignifer during chapter two when you need to make it to complete the lift puzzle. This alchemical ammo type is used to spark fires and is perhaps the most useful of all the ammo types. Creating this ammo type is easy and requires one alcohol and one sulfur. Combine these two ingredients to make two Ignifer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The resources required to craft Ignifer can be found through the game in chests, on surfaces, and can even be dropped by enemies upon death. You can craft this ammo by pulling up the weapon wheel and selecting the craft option or by opening the crafting menu and selecting the Ignifer from there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ignifer is used to light fires. The first time you use it will be to ignite a brazier in the center of a room to continue through the lift puzzle. Along with igniting braziers, Ignifer can be used to stun enemies. Hitting an enemy with Ignifer will cause them to panic for a brief moment. Upgrading your tools can also lead to Ignifers having the potential to kill. Finally, you can use Ignifer to ignite tar that you find on the ground. Remember, fire is important to keep the rats away and to keep yourself safe.