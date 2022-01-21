While a lot of your time in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will revolve around dueling and earning packs to open more cards; you can actually create specific cards for the perfect deck you have in mind. It’s a much better alternative to buying dozens of card packs and hoping for the RNG to work in your favor. Using this feature can let you put the finishing touches on a deck. Here is how to craft or generate cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

To craft or generate cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, first enter Deck from the main menu. Choose any deck you want to work on, or just click the plus symbol to start from a blank deck. For crafting purposes, it doesn’t matter.

On the right side of the screen, you will see a list of all cards you have in your library. If you scroll far enough down, you will notice cards that are blacked out. These are cards you do not currently have. While you can craft more cards that you already own, odds are you will likely look for ones you don’t have most of the time. If there is a specific one you are looking for, use the sorting and search features.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can begin crafting cards, you will need to have CP, or Crafting Points. At the top left portion of the screen, you will see the various levels of CP you have. The rarities are:

N (Common)

R (Rare)

SR (Super Rare)

UR (Ultra Rare)

To get more CP, you will need to dismantle unwanted cards by pulling up the Cards Menu and choosing Dismantle. Note that you can only dismantle cards that you got from opening packs you bought from the in-game store. Cards earned in bundles and promotions can not be discarded. If you bring up the submenu in this area, you can dismantle all extra cards or multiple cards you have selected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have CP, you can begin crafting or generating new ones. Find the card you want to make and pull up its menu. If you have at least 30 CP in that rarity, select Generate, and the card will be added to your library.